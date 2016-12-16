An Otterville woman is planning a special holiday after winning $100,000 on her lottery ticket.

Mary Peria bought the ticket at Otterville Variety – she added an Encore play to her first-ever Ontario 49 – and checked her numbers first thing the next morning.

“Every digit I checked on my Encore selection was correct. I couldn’t believe it,” she told OLG staff when she picked up her winnings in Toronto.

Her kids were a little suspicious of the big win.

“I called my son right away. It was 6:30 a.m. and I woke him up. He didn’t believe me,” she said. Her daughter didn’t either, telling her mom, “make sure you check the ticket properly.”

But Peria was sure about those numbers.

She’s planning to use the money to give back to her family, friends and neighbours.

Her first purchase is a plane ticket.

“It is going to be a great Christmas,” Peria said.

“I am planning to fly my brother home for the holidays so the whole family can be together this year.”

sentinel.review@sunmedia.ca