NORTH WALSINGHAM -

Police are alarmed following a report someone in a vehicle was observed this week pulling a child down the road in a sled.

Norfolk OPP were alerted to the activity around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The incident reportedly occurred on Concession Road 12 of North Walsingham. Police investigated but were unable to locate the parties involved.

“The OPP want to ensure this activity does not continue,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “Drivers of motor vehicles found to be engaging in this activity will face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and have their vehicle impounded.

“Drivers may face additional charges under the Criminal Code of Canada if an injury is associated with this type of activity.”

Sanchuk added parents should speak to their children about behaviour like this and its potential for life-altering or fatal injuries.

“This isn’t a game,” Insp. Zvonko Horvat, chief of the Norfolk OPP, said in the same release. “It’s real life. People will get hurt and killed if they choose to engage in this kind of activity.

“Every parent needs to be aware of this dangerous activity. They have substantial influence over what their children do, but many parents might be unaware. They are encouraged to speak to their kids about the dangers associated with this activity.”