Couple continues Christmas tradition

Doug and Barb Loveday have considered giving up their annual obsession, a massive sprawling Christmas village that takes up most of their livingroom.

But the retired couple just can't bring themselves to pack it in.

“We thought this might be our last year to put it up. Now Doug has changed his mind again,” said Barb, 69.

Their creation is huge and requires a lot of work. A set of tables running 26 feet in length and five feet in width goes from one end of the room to the other.

On the other side of the room are two more tables covered in village paraphernalia.

Their village has roads, houses, bridges, fire stations, churches, a farm, a ski hill, a roller rink, moving trains, and a copy of the Graceland mansion that emits Christmas music apparently sung by Elvis.

It all started many years ago when their original Christmas village was more modest in size and sat on the mantle in the basement of their James Street home.

Barb was babysitting and when she went to move a crib, it caught the wires that fed the village lights and the whole thing came crashing down.

Friends and family felt badly for them and started bringing them replacement pieces – so many pieces they had to move it upstairs and start expanding.

It kept growing as people continued to bring them new items year after year. Now it nearly fills the livingroom.

“We've probably got four or five pieces we haven't brought out,” noted Doug, 77, a retired postal worker and former school bus driver.

“It's too tight. We're not going to move the television set or the rocking chairs.”

The set up and take down requires about 14 hours of work. Children and grandchildren bring tables up from the basement and get the village pieces out of the attic.

Then Doug is left alone to work his magic.

The village, which also includes a priest figure jumping skip rope, has many personal touches.

There's a Jack's gift shop and a Dorothy's dress shop in honour of Barb's parents, Jack and Dorothy, and two frozen skating ponds with skaters who move around on their own.

Known in his younger days for his sports prowess, Doug proudly displays a collection of models of Original Six NHL zambonies, the largest being the one with a Toronto Maple Leafs logo. (He's missing the Chicago Black Hawks one and the couple suspect someone may have taken it.)

The Lovedays estimate they've been doing a Christmas village for at least 25 years and possibly 30.

Will their tradition continue?

“It was a lot of fun at the beginning, but it's getting to be a bit much,” commented Barb.

“Every year we say we've got to cut it down a little bit, but we'll see what happens,” said Doug, hinting that family and friends can expect to see the village back out next December.

DPearce@postmedia.com