The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has launched an alcohol awareness campaign aimed at spreading the message – Rethink Your Drinking.

The campaign follows the information that over 50 per cent of people in Haldimand and Norfolk drink alcohol above recommended limits.

The health unit is reminding people that alcohol can have a significant impact on health – even if consumed in low levels. Alcohol has been seen to cause more than 200 different diseases, including cancer.

The province-wide campaign is meant to provide information on a variety of alcohol-related topics including, the link between alcohol and chronic disease and how alcohol affects men and women differently.

The health unit isn't suggesting that everyone stop drinking but that they take the time to learn about the affects of alcohol and to be aware of the information in the Canada's Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines.

These guidelines are designed to help people make informed decisions about their alcohol consumption and also to create a culture of moderation.

“Generally, we grossly underestimate just how much we drink, and that is likely due to the fact we don’t know what a standard drink is,” Agnes Zabinska, public health nurse with the HNHU, said in a media release.

A standard drink contains 13.6 grams of pure alcohol, which is equal to 12 oz. of 5 per cent beer, 5 oz. of 12 per cent win or 1.5 oz. of 40 per cent spirits.

The HNHU recommends women drink no more than 10 drinks per week, with no more than two drinks most days, and for men to consume no more than 15 drinks per week. People should also avoid drinking alcohol at least two days each week.

For more information on the Rethink Your Drinking campaign go to www.rethinkyourdrinking.ca.