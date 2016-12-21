Norfolk finds savings for locate services

Norfolk council received a reminder last week that the tender process really does pay dividends.

Earlier this year, the county was thinking about hiring three in-house employees to provide locate services for developers, tree planters and utilities after learning that these services cost $723,000 in 2015.

The same private-sector provider is expected to charge a similar amount for 2016.

However, a recent tender call produced a locate provider who is willing to perform the service in 2017 for less than half the current rate.

“If this comes to pass, we will have savings,” Mayor Charlie Luke said at the Dec. 13 meeting of Norfolk council. “How can a contractor do this for less than half the current cost?”

According to the successful bidder’s paperwork, the answer is by charging a lot less per locate than the current provider.

A total of six contractors bid for the work. The successful bid came from the firm multiVIEW Locates of London.

Under provincial legislation, municipalities must provide locate services on municipal land within five days of a request from anyone with permission to dig.

Locate services ensure that new digging doesn’t disrupt existing services in the ground, whether they be electrical, natural gas, waterlines and so on.

Public works and the treasury department cannot say with certainty how much this will cost in a given year because municipalities have to perform this service on demand. The final cost depends on the number of locates requested.

Based on the current rate of locate costs in 2016, the current contractor will cost the county about $692,000 this year. The firm multiVIEW would’ve cost Norfolk about $319,000 this year for the same work.

“All the bids we received were much less than what we are currently paying,” Lee Robinson, Norfolk’s general manager of public works, told council.

The new contractor will provide locate services in Norfolk effective Jan. 1. The contract is for two years with an option for a third.

