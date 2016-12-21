SIMCOE -

A St. Catharines man has been charged in connection with a four-vehicle crash in downtown Simcoe Wednesday that caused minor injuries.

The crash occurred on Queen Street at the intersection of Robinson Street around 8:55 a.m.

Police say southbound vehicles were lined up on Queen Street when a southbound steak truck ran into the back of them. Police say the vehicles were stopped as the one in front waited to make a left-hand turn onto Robinson.

The first vehicle hit – a dark blue Mazda – suffered serious damage. The back half of the car was rammed into the rear passenger compartment. OPP say the crash would have seriously injured anyone riding in the back of the Mazda. As it happened, the backseat was empty.

The Mazda was pushed into a Nissan which in turn ran into the rear of an Equinox. The Nissan was also badly damaged.

“The injuries were minor, which is good news,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said at the scene. “This could’ve been a lot worse. This is a good opportunity to get out the message about paying attention while you are driving.

“This incident could’ve been avoided. People want to blame bad weather for crashes but it actually has to do with bad driving habits.”

The name “Davidson Environmental” – an organic waste specialist – is painted on the side of the truck involved. The driver -- Michael Boisvert, 35 -- has been charged with careless driving.

Traffic on Queen Street was diverted along alternative routes for about 90 minutes while the OPP investigated and a towing crew cleaned up debris.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com