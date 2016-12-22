Doctor shortage continues

Efforts to bring new doctors to Norfolk County have been successful, but it's only making a dent in the ongoing shortage of family physicians.

Four new doctors were signed on this fall and two more are expected this summer.

Yet hundreds of residents are still without a family physician while waiting lists at doctors offices remain long, said Carolynn Beam, physician liaison at Norfolk General Hospital and the lead on local recruitment efforts.

When new doctor Alison Malo opened her first practice in Port Dover this fall, she filled her roster within three days and started a waiting list.

“It's absolutely shocking,” Malo said of the number of people in Norfolk without a physician.

She said she is seeing people who haven't had a doctor in years and others who have been commuting hours to places such as Peterborough or Barrie just to see a physician.

Like other rural areas in Canada, Norfolk is struggling to find enough doctors for its residents.

With the help of funding from town hall, Beam works at convincing physicians, often new graduates like Malo, to choose our area.

Norfolk is competing against the rest of the province and country. Some places dangle large cash bonuses in front of recruits.

Beam said there is no trick to getting doctors to locate here: she focuses on their needs and tries to meet them.

If they like horses, Beam will send them links to places that board horses. She will show them real estate ads and drive them by a house that catches their eye. If they come with children, she will arrange a tour of the county's high schools.

“It's very, very personalized,” said Beam.

“I like to call myself the den mother for the young ones.”

The goal, she said, is to find someone who is “the right fit” for the area.

Key is whether or not they mesh with existing physicians. Beam introduces recruits to other doctors, sometimes arranging for a dinner.

The meetings are important to recruits, she said, because “their biggest fear about coming to a rural area is that they will be alone.”

Norfolk doctors, Beam said, tend to socialize together – the guys have poker nights, the women wine nights – and will have to work together as well.

Some existing doctors have large rosters, in some cases as high as 4,000 people or more. When they retire, Beam noted, it releases large numbers of patients back into the pool of un-doctored residents.

A few years ago, when three well-known doctors retired around the same time, an estimated 9,000 residents were suddenly left without a physician – this in a county of 64,000 people.

Young doctors meanwhile are trained to handle rosters of 1,500-2,000, said Beam.

“For some of our physicians it's six weeks to get in to see them,” she said. “That's not the practice they're looking for. They have made it clear that where they practise, they want to be able to see their patients in a timely manner.”

Malo said she is limiting her roster to 1,000 for now while she spends time getting to know her patients.

She called the public's response to the opening of her office “overwhelming.”

“People come in here every day and say they are so pleased that there's a doctor here,” she said.

