Simcoe Composite School football coach Chris Harvey doesn't have to go far for a reminder of his team's last title.

Just outside the facility's Phys. Ed office sits a picture with upwards of 50 players, a group that put together a perfect season en route to the 2006 Haldimand-Norfolk Bowl.

A lot has changed for the program, and Norfolk high school sports in general since that time, and not necessarily for the better.

The Sabres soon fell on hard times. By 2011, the team struggled to keep enough players to remain viable.

“My oldest son is in Grade 10 here,” Harvey said while pointing at the photo. “He hardly saw the field, now we've got Grade 9s starting. I've got to sell my program, sell my school and tell these kids they can come and join football or any sport and you're going to make it.”

Harvey's youngest son Staige currently attends SCS and was one of a minuscule contingent that signed up for a lunchtime intramural sports program last year before the idea was scrapped.

“Within a four-minute walk we've got so many places for these kids to disappear at lunchtime and get something to eat and that's what they do,” Harvey added. “We've tried to run intramurals the last two years and didn't even try this year because last year four kids signed up.”

Declining enrolment and rising expenses are just two of the many reasons Norfolk schools have seen a drop in participation – both from a player and team perspective in recent years. Certainly, the county has produced its share of elite athletes and high-achieving squads, but most sports are now operating with a four-team schedule and practice participation is sometimes laughable.

Excuses for not attending training sessions range from work to youngsters not having a ride. Holy Trinity Physical Education head Steve Petrella was once told that a player couldn't attend due to anniversary plans with their significant other.

“I grew up in a gym, that's what I did. I didn't have cell phones or any other devices, my dad coached senior ball at St. John's (College in Brantford) for 30 some-odd years and I was there all the time. The way I look at sports is different than the way kids (today) look at sports,” Petrella said.

“Today, I find it's more of an opportunistic thing, more of a social thing – to be part of school life instead of playing to be competitive and getting to the highest point you can.”

Some teacher/coaches like Ryan Gaertner will point out that building a positive culture when it relates to athletics begins with each school and specific team. That being said, a defeatist attitude has begun to spread amongst local competitors.

“In track especially, I'm finding more and more that kids just don't want to give the effort to try because they know that maybe there's someone else they can't beat,” explained Gaertner, a former Port Dover Laker and Simcoe Sabre. “They would rather not try instead of trying to compete to do the best they can individually, which you don't want to see. You want to see everyone compete, do the best they can and be involved.”

Gaertner sympathizes with kids looking to save for post-secondary education while keeping up their studies but wishes those things didn't have to come at the expense of gym time.

“Athletics is seen as probably the least-important (aspect) of all and it sucks because there's so many different life skills that you learn by being part of a team and in athletics,” he said. “It sucks to see the kids miss out on that because of all those other pressures on them.”

There are others within Norfolk that are voicing concerns about the future. Will there be enough kids interested to keep NSSAA sports viable down the road? It's a difficult question for some to accurately answer. Harvey pointed out that Grade 9 registration at Simcoe Composite alone dropped by almost 50 last year. That number could jump back up next fall, but there's no guarantee.

“The quality of play has gone down I would say quite a bit, only because you've got a select few kids who have the mentality to try out for the team, who have the sports background, who have the athletic background,” Harvey said.

“To be honest with you, there's times where you think, 'do we really actually have the ability to make a difference?' This may sound stupid but if we end up with 140 Grade 9s at SCS, what's the quality of sports going to be?”

“Something's got to give, I don't know what it is.”

Just getting students to and from games has become a headache. Petrella called current bus fees “astronomical” and wonders how some schools can afford the expense.

Ultimately, the future of Norfolk sports lies with the students and coaches.

“Is there reason to be a little bit concerned? Yeah. Looking at football, most Norfolk schools put forth a football team, the question is, can they last the entire season with the roster they started with?” Petrella asked.

“There's a lot of liability (concerns) now and that's what is turning a lot of staff away from coaching. You're always worried about 'what if someone gets hurt and who is liable?'”

It's not all doom and gloom surrounding NSSAA. Just last month the Valley Heights Bears senior boys volleyball team became the first VHSS squad to qualify for a provincial tournament since 1999-2000. The Holy Trinity Titans senior girls volleyball roster showed well at last year's OFSAA event and four years ago the Waterford Wolves boys soccer club came within a goal of the OFSAA gold medal match and brought home a bronze.

“I think if you have that culture in your school and on your team it still trumps the other things,” Gaertner said, quickly referencing the yearly Mud Jug football game between Simcoe and Delhi and the Silver Sneaker basketball trophy going to the best senior boys basketball team from Simcoe and Holy Trinity.

“Little things like that really add to the tradition, which I think you need. Norfolk has a very strong tradition in their athletics and takes a lot of pride in it and I can't see them going anywhere.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com