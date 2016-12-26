UPDATE: Family suffers 'complete devastation'

SIMCOE -

Susan Rapai stood at the end of her driveway and looked at the charred remains of the country home she shared with her husband and two grown kids.

“This is complete devastation,” she said Tuesday morning with her husband, son, and daughter at her side.

The home, located on Brook Woolen Mill Road east of Simcoe, is a complete right off following a fire on Boxing Day night.

Most of their possessions are gone too, including pictures, antiques, and dishes – heirlooms from Susan's parents and grandparents.

Her father's ashes were lost as well, although other family members still have some. A Tragically Hip t-shirt with sentimental value was saved.

“I'm dumbfounded right now,” said Susan.

“We don't even know where we're staying.”

Fire officials continue to investigate the blaze, although they say it is not suspicious. Damage is estimated at $300,000.

The family had gone out for dinner on Monday night to a Simcoe restaurant and when they returned a couple of hours later, they saw fire trucks and their home ablaze.

The front of the home is a charred skeleton, but the back section of the house is still standing.

The structure can't be saved, said Norfolk fire prevention officer Scott Pipe. “There's no question it will be torn down and it will be a rebuild for them,” said Pipe.

Pets, two dogs and two cats, are safe. Family members believe the dogs escaped on their own after one of them opened a back door, something it has done in the past.

The family has found someone to board one dog, but the other, a nine-month-old bulldog, has yet to find a home and needs someone who has strong dog-handling skills.

The fire was discovered after a motorist driving by saw flames shortly after 7:30 p.m., stopped at the house next door, and asked the owners to call 911.

Because the fire was so advanced and the damage so extensive, it will be difficult to determine a cause, said Pipe.

Investigators, he said, “don't know exactly when the ignition sequence started.”

The Rapai family has support from friends, family, and neighbours as they rebuild their lives.

The father, Paul Rapai, said he thinks they will put up a new house on the same spot. The family moved to the country location more than a year ago from a busy location on the Queensway in Simcoe.

“That's why we moved here, but it's going to take a while,” Paul said.

Paul said he is grateful for the work of firefighters and utility employees who quickly shut off services to the site – and for some good luck.

“I'm just glad we weren't here. It could have been terrible,” he said.

