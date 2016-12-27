PORT DOVER -

A Port Dover family is resting easier thanks to a generous donation from a local business.

Roulston’s Pharmacy donated $300 last week to Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver fits people with cognitive issues with an electronic homing device that allows authorities to locate them quickly if they go wandering. Candidates for the device include people with dementia, Alzheimer’s, autism, brain injury or other intellectual disabilities.

“Project Lifesaver is such an important program that allows individuals to reside safely in their own homes,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said Tuesday in a news release.

“Should they wander off, Project Lifesaver allows families the comfort of knowing we will be able to search for their loved one efficiently and return them home in a timely manner.”

Sanchuk added the Roulston’s donation will go toward a family in Port Dover that is enrolled in the program.

People using a special hand-held receiver can track the signal of a wandering person from a distance of up to 1.6 kilometres. A vehicle fitted with a receiving antenna can track the signal from half a kilometre away.

In Norfolk County, Project Lifesaver is administered by Caressant Care Courtland. For more information, email inquiries to mhough@caressantcare.com .