Plenty of options to ring in 2017

If you're looking for something to do for New Year's Eve/Day, Norfolk County is the place to be.

A “Family Fun” event will be held at the Simcoe Recreation Centre on Dec. 31 beginning at 6 p.m. Crafts, snacks, lego and games will be set up with a balloon drop happening at 7:45 p.m. for the ones that can't quite make it until midnight.

Later that evening, a bonfire will be lit at the Simcoe Christmas Panorama River of Lights. S'mores and a scavenger hunt will be offered to the young and young at heart from 8-9 p.m.

There is no cost to attend either event, but folks are asked to register for the Family Fun gathering by Dec. 29 at norfolkcounty.ca.

For those feeling extra adventurous, Port Dover will once again be home to the Jan. 1 Polar Bear Dip. Beginning at 1 p.m. a group of brave souls will gather at the town's pier and submerge themselves into the freezing depths of Lake Erie.

Weather for the dip should be fair, with forecasts calling for sunny skies and a temperature sitting around the freezing mark, unlike two years ago when Simcoe native Dan Asselin and friend Jason Baker took the plunge for the first time ... wearing sun dresses.

“That first year, it was kind of brutal because of the high winds and ice pack. Last year was a lot easier but that year I was worried whether we were going to be able to do it or not,” explained Asselin. “We managed to smash through the ice a few days later and we got it done.”

Asselin and Baker have used the dip to raise money for the Alzheimer Society Haldimand Norfolk. They've accumulated about $6,500 in two years and this time around they'll be joined by a team of 11 fellow polar bears.

“It seemed like something different and fun to do as opposed to people doing the walks and golf tournaments,” Asselin added. “I was just trying to find something unique.”

Later Jan. 1, the Port Dover Harbour Museum will welcome residents to the Captain's New Year's Levee and Fiddle Party. Artists are invited to bring an instrument or simply enjoy the music in a relaxed and informal atmosphere. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local food bank.

Anyone wishing to donate to Asselin and his team can log onto memorymakersforalzheimers.ca, click the “find an event” link and search “dip for memories.”

