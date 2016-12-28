Survey tells 'story of local industry needs'

=Local employers will have an opportunity to share their workforce needs in the fourth annual EmployerOne community survey.

The questionnaire, redesigned to make it easier to complete, also will help the community address any skills, training, education and labour gaps identified by employers.

"EmployerOne is important because it tells the story about local industry needs," said Jill Halyk, executive director of the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie. "EmployerOne helps us tremendously to keep track of those changes at the local level, so we can stay on top of things."

The survey is being conducted in January in Brantford , Brant, Norfolk, Haldimand, Six Nations and New Credit.

For employers of all sizes, as long as they have at least one paid employee, the survey covers all industries, including manufacturing, retail, agriculture, construction, health care, financial-insurance services, and non-profit organizations.

Focused on local conditions and issues, EmployerOne paints a picture of our area's unique economy, labour force and job market, said Halyk.

Questions cover topics such as recruitment, hiring, staff turnover, skills shortages, hard-to-fill jobs, training and other human resources issues.

"The last three surveys have shown us that local businesses are expanding and employers are in a hiring mood," said Halyk. "But, at the same time, some are having trouble attracting skilled, qualified people to fill job openings, which is a concern.

"The new survey will tell us if those trends and issues are continuing."

The survey is conducted and analyzed by the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie but it is a community initiative supported and distributed by two dozen organizations, including the City of Brantford 's economic development department, Conestoga College, Laurier Brantford and Enterprise Brant.

Halyk said information gathered from past surveys has led to community actions, such as college programs aligned with industry needs, and efforts to improve the "soft skills" of applicants. Those include communication, problem solving and the ability to relate well with co-workers.

Survey results are shared with the community and employers.

There is help available to employers who have questions or need help to complete the survey by contacting the Workforce Planning Board at 519-756-1116 or admin@workforceplanningboard.org.

More information on the survey is on the Workforce Planning Board website at www.workforceplanningboard.org.

The survey is funded by the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

Employers can take the survey here: http://fclmpb.fluidsurveys.com/s/Expositor2017/.