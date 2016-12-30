Citizens' police academy returns

SIMCOE -

Norfolk OPP will hold their sixth annual citizens police academy this spring – a series of classes that give members of the public insight into how police do their job.

The course is similar to night school and involves presentations on such things as major crime investigations, frauds, forensic identification, and technical traffic collision investigations.

It runs for nine weeks starting Thurs., March 23, 7-9 p.m.

To attend, you must apply ahead of time. You need photo identification and must undergo a security check.

You can pick up an application at the OPP detachment at 548 Queensway West in Simcoe or call Const. Ed Sanchuk at 519-426-3434.

“We are looking for mature, adult, community minded individuals who represent a wide range of ages, occupations, and reasons for participating,” police said in a media release. “The end result will be a community member who better understands the challenges and responsibilities that the men and women of the Ontario Provincial Police face every day.”