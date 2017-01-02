PORT DOVER -

Brantford's Erin Denton couldn't have picked a better year to participate in her first Port Dover Polar Bear Dip.

Jan. 1 brought sunny skies and above freezing temperatures for those brave enough to trudge through ice piled on shore and submerge themselves in Lake Erie.

“It's been on my bucket list for a lot of years,” said Denton, emerging from the water while dressed as Wonder Woman. “My grandparents are from Port Dover, I've got family here and good memories of my dad (John) who passed away a few years ago. My dad has a bench (dedicated to him close by), I love coming to Dover and thought this would be a good thing to do.”

“I've had a year of a whole lot of changes and good things and thought this would top it off.”

The event brought hundreds to either take part or simply watch the festivities.

“I was surprised at all the people but (had) no second thoughts,” Denton added.

“It wasn't as cold as I thought it was going to be, I thought it was going to be more of a shock but it's pretty neat.”

The duo of Jayme Moriarty and Emily Leslie were tough to miss among the throng of folks gathered. The Brantford pair dress up every year for the occasion, and with Leslie recently getting married, the two went for a dip in a wedding gown and bridesmaid dress.

“I'm really excited. I feel like it's a new year – this is going to be the first full year that I'm going to be married. I think it's a good way to start a new phase of my life,” explained Leslie, who met Moriarty four years ago and a New Year's custom was soon born.

“We had just become friends and we're both into doing really crazy things and so Jayme suggested it and it's (become) a tradition.”

The two have developed a motto of “new year, no fear” when approaching their Jan. 1 excursion.

“It's a good way to start the year by facing your fear,” Moriarty added.

Medical personnel was on hand for the event, and other than cuts on both the feet and legs of some participants due to ice and slush, no major injuries were reported.

