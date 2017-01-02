Stolen vehicle involved in crash

HAGERSVILLE -

Haldimand OPP is investigating following a single-vehicle crash on First Line near Industrial Road in Hagersville.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 5 a.m. Friday after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck a utility pole. A passerby noticed the crash and called 911.

Police say a grey 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck was travelling westbound on First Line when it left the road and hit the utility pole.

No one was in the vehicle when first responders arrived. A search of the area for the occupant(s) also came up empty.

Haldimand OPP say the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Guelph area on Dec. 20.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS). People can also leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.