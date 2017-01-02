PORT DOVER -

Wellness coach Amelie Chanda kept hearing the same excuses from her clients, so she decided to do something about it.

Rather than simply accepting 'it's dark outside' or 'it's too cold' from those finding ways to break their New Year's resolutions, Chanda has developed 'Go Norfolk', a series of free and accessible fitness events that will take place across the county in 2017.

“We always see Norfolk as a beach destination, but I look to be active in the winter,” said Chanda, a native of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. “I'm a northern girl, I love to be in the snow and active with my family so I said, 'let's feature Norfolk, let's empower each other to get moving outdoors at different locations and show the rest of the province what Norfolk is all about'.”

Chanda will soon announce a schedule for her events, but plans to keep the exact locations and activities under wraps until a few days prior when they'll be released via social media, at @GoNorfolk1 on Twitter and facebook.com/gonorfolk/ for example.

“It's going to be fun. We're going to be playing and we're going to be active and we're just going to be healthier to start the new year together,” said Chanda, a mother of two.

“I'm bringing my kids and my family because I think it's important to get out together.”

In determining the Go Norfolk locations, Chanda has been in touch with the county's tourism and culture departments.

“I live in Port Dover so I use this (community) a lot, but I love to explore other areas - there's so much around Norfolk,” said Chanda. “I'm going to be exploring with my guests at the same time, moving around and seeing what's there.”

In association with Go Norfolk, Chanda will host an online photo contest. She's inviting people to take pictures of themselves getting active in Norfolk, “hiking, walking, skating, swimming – whatever” - and post them online using the hashtag #GoNorfolk.

“I know what cold winters are like,” Chanda laughed.

“So I'm going to bring the French-Canadian accent around Norfolk and have fun playing with everybody here.”

