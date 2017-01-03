Despite earlier forecasts of a “classic” Canadian winter, Environment Canada is now predicting normal to above normal temperatures for southern Ontario in January and February.

Meteorologist Geoff Coulson said La Nina -- cool sea surface conditions in the Pacific Ocean -- was supposed to bring a lot of lake-effect snow and frigid temperatures. But he said La Nina has moderated and may dissipate by the end of the month.

“We are leaning more towards things being normal, maybe a little warmer than normal,” said Coulson.

But it will be a roller coaster with temperatures plunging later this week and recovering next week.

There's still a chance for some major snowsqualls if northwest winds sweep over the still-warm Great Lakes.

“Conditions will change week to week with shots of cold and mild air, and that's the challenge of forecasting Southwestern Ontario in winter,” said Coulson.

He said December had below-average rain of 36.4 millimetres and above-average snow of 64 centimetres, but the combined precipitation was right around normal.

He said the most striking overall trend in 2016 was a wet March and dry May followed by a long stretch of warm weather that continued until the end of November.

