Support needed for Delhi community park

The momentum that was once behind building a skateboard/community park in Delhi has waned, but the project is far from dead said one county official.

Donna Jones, Norfolk's child/youth special events coordinator, said Wednesday that a group interested in seeing a new play space added in Tobacco Town will need to grow in order for the project to get back on track.

“We started off with a very, very active, keen, core body group of adults but, as with anything that's going on, it needs more than four or five active members,” Jones said.

“I know it's not a fad, I know it's an amazing way to exercise and stay healthy and have camaraderie with your friends. I just need to know it's still alive and well in Delhi and (if people) want to work towards creating this environment.”

In June of 2015, Norfolk council gave approval in principle to the construction of a $275,000 skateboard and community facility. The hope was that a Trillium grant would be secured as well as funding from council and the community. A board of adults and youngsters was formed but is in need of more folks willing to donate a few hours a month. Adults are also required to help further show the community's interest, Jones said.

“We need to have a youth perspective, a youth body who is willing to come to some meetings and share their ideas because it is all about what they are interested in and their creations are,” Jones explained.

“It would mean getting together and having some major discussions again and seeing if this is something that's worthwhile.”

Jones feels the current hiatus – no future meetings are currently scheduled – is an opportunity for residents to ask some questions about the park, and future of Delhi in general. Other area facilities in Simcoe, Port Dover, and Port Rowan have been lauded by users while providing a safe place to skate, bike etc.

“Is there a need in Delhi for a skateboard park? Do you know any children who would benefit from it?” Jones asked.

“Norfolk County is always willing to listen to what the community finds as a hole or a need. We're not sitting in an environment where we can automatically give it to you, but we are very interested in listening to what the needs of the community are, and working together as a partner and as a team to see if we can facilitate it.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Jones at 519-426-8866 ext. 2302 or Todd Knechtel, Norfolk's superintendent of parks and recreation operations west at 519-426-5999 ext. 2273.

