Dangers of moderate drinking

Haldimand-Norfolk has a drinking problem.

Fifty-two per cent of the population consumes more than the recommended amount of alcohol on a daily basis – and that is probably an underestimate, says the health unit.

That compares to the average number of Ontarians who go beyond the guideline of two drinks a day for women and three for men: 45.5 per cent.

“We're not that significantly higher, but we are higher,” said Agnes Zabinska, a public health nurse with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

The problem is the numbers come from a national survey where the public was asked to self-report their drinking habits, and many people may not be aware of how much they consume, said Zabinska.

“We're in a funny spot,” she said. “We don't know exactly why we're higher.”

The local health unit recently joined a coalition of other units in Ontario in a campaign to increase awareness of the harmful effects of drinking.

A joint website www.rethinkyourdrinking.ca has been set up and more public education will be coming in the next year.

One of the myths, said Zabinska, is that harm only comes to hard-core alcoholics.

“We are focused on it's only alcoholics,” she said. “People feel they're safe – 'it's not me.'”

But research shows that even moderate drinking above suggested guidelines can have serious long-term health consequences, she noted.

Heavy drinking has long been associated with high blood pressure, strokes, heart disease, cirrhosis of the liver and cancers of the digestive tract such as the mouth or esophagus.

But even in smaller amounts, it can over a long period of time cause cancers, said Zabinska.

“There's a clear link between alcohol and breast cancer, even at low levels, that not a lot of women are aware of.”

Now researchers are exploring a possible link between drinking and prostate cancer, she added.

The key thing for moderate drinkers is to avoid consuming alcohol as a “routine,” such as having a glass of wine at the end of every work day, said Zabinska.

“Maybe it's not going to harm you today. But when you're 50, you have health effects you will not want to deal with.”

The health unit's campaign, she said, will not be “preachy.”

“We know people will drink. We're not asking people to stop drinking, but are you putting yourself at risk without realizing it.”

Heavy drinking also has potential short-term consequences and can lead to such things as falls, physical confrontations, and even fires.

Extreme alcohol consumption cuts across all social classes, Zabinska said. People with higher incomes have the money to pay for it while those on lower incomes often live in neighbourhoods close to beer and liquor stores.

The prosperous executive, she said, tends to stop at a bar in the city on their way home from work while those on lower incomes will “work hard all week and party all weekend. It's the pattern we've noticed.”

Residents in rural areas meanwhile have fewer ways to entertain themselves than if they lived in a city and turn to drinking as something to do, said Zabinska.

For now, the health unit wants to focus on getting the public to think “size matters” when it comes to drinking and will tackle other issues as the year goes on, she said.

