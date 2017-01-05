See evil, hear evil, report evil

Crime Stoppers groups from across Canada, including Haldimand-Norfolk, are borrowing from the world of terrorism prevention for their slogan for next year.

“If you see something, hear something, say something.”

That will be the theme for the next 12 months as the organization continues to encourage the public to provide anonymous tips about crimes in their communities.

Dramatic headline grabbing crimes, such as terrorism and people trafficking, normally associated with major urban centres are for the most part not found in rural areas.

But at the same time Haldimand-Norfolk-Tillsonburg is not immune from such activity and needs to be ready, said Neil Unwin, chairperson of the local group.

“We always used to say it doesn't happen here, it happens in the big city. It happens here,” said Unwin, who pointed to arrests made in Halifax after police thwarted a planned terrorist attack on shopping mall there.

“It's not all Toronto, Vancouver, New York City.”

In 2016, local CrimeStoppers received 750 tips that led to 42 arrests. Five weapons were recovered as was $147,223 in stolen property and $71,775 in drugs.

Unwin said he can't reveal too much about which crimes they received tips for – the anonymity of the caller must be preserved – but acknowledged most calls and emails involved “drugs and thefts, which tend to go hand in hand.”

January is Crime Stoppers awareness month. Crime Stoppers has been operating in Haldimand-Norfolk-Tillsonburg since 1988.

There is a general line in Canada for Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477), but when you call the number, it automatically connects you with the Crime Stoppers office in your area.

The local group has a paid co-ordinator who fields calls during the day while an answering service takes over at night.

There is no call display, even when it rings through to the answering service, said Unwin, so the identity of the caller is never revealed.

Rewards are offered for tips that prove to be successful, and money is passed anonymously to the tipster through a third-party location.

“We never meet them face to face,” said Unwin, who is also president of the provincial Crime Stoppers association.

Crime Stoppers has come a long way since it got its start 40 years ago in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A student running a gas pump was murdered (for $42 and a pack of cigarettes) and police were unable to get anywhere in their investigation.

They decided to appeal to the public through the media and offer a reward.

Today, there are 38 Crime Stoppers programs in Ontario and more than 100 in Canada.

Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg has 12 directors but is looking for more volunteers. To get involved, go to www.helpsolvecrime.com.

