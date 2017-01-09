SIMCOE -

County staff are calling for parking spaces along Erie Boulevard in Long Point to be reduced by 40 per cent and the parking time limit be chopped to two hours from four.

The measures would help with “enforcement” of parking rules at the summer resort and “reduce the number of beachgoers” now using access points between cottages to get to the water, a report going to Norfolk County council Tuesday night says.

The report takes a look at a number of options for changing the parking and washroom situation at the summer resort area and will likely re-ignite the controversy over whether to make it easier or harder for the public to use the beach.

Cottagers who line the beach have been complaining for years about out-of-towners increasingly cramming their narrow streets, leaving behind garbage, going to the washroom in the open, and trespassing on their properties to get to the lake.

Entry to the beach is open in a handful of areas along right of ways between cottages or at the provincial park.

Others, however, have have said the public has a right to use the beach as much as anyone else and access should be improved.

The staff report suggests the number of shoulder parking spaces on Erie Boulevard be reduced to 60 from 107.

It is one of a number of recommendations in a report that examines a handful of possible changes to parking and washroom facilities in Long Point.

Options include some bigger proposals, such as leasing a piece of property on Woodstock Avenue just west of the old provincial park and turning it into a parking lot, boardwalk, and lookout, but that could cost as much as $150,000, the report warned.

“This suggestion would need to be further discussed with key stakeholders to ensure appropriate approvals could be secured,” added the report.

Another possibility is to take vacant land zoned commercial on Erie Boulevard and turn it into a parking lot, but due to the cost of a lease and insurance “an agreement has not been pursued at this time,” the report explained.

Other options examined include:

Adding washrooms, hand-wash stations, and garbage receptacles at county-owned “road stubbs” (small turnoffs that don't go anywhere and are used for parking). Locations have been identified north of Winston, Brant, and Pine, but some areas are close to the marsh and are too environmentally sensitive to build on

Buy another portable washroom/change house like the one in Port Dover in the summer. To buy one would cost $165,000 and requires a “hard connection” to water and sewer that would be “problematic” in Long Point

Staff suggest removing portable toilets from all beach access lanes and add new washrooms at the Winston Parkway north parking stubb. Fencing should be added around the toilets

One possibility is to have larger deep collection garbage containers to reduce odour, overflow problems, and pests. But the total cost of buying new receptacles and hiring a special contractor needed for collection would run $45,000

The report reminds council that the provincial park, which has parking, washrooms, changerooms, and access to the lake, will “provide the best beach experience” and staff will continue to promote it as a destination for the public.

