A special weather statement remains in effect for Norfolk County.

Environment Canada says snow is expected tonight and into Tuesday morning in southwestern Ontario. As much as 10 centimetres of snow accumulation is forecast. The snow will turn to rain late Tuesday morning, said the statement.

“There may be a significant impact to the Tuesday morning commute and possibly the afternoon one as well for regions where the change to rain occurs later,” said Environment Canada.

Temperatures are also expected to increase on Tuesday with a forecast high of 4C.