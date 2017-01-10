Knife pulled in downtown Simcoe

SIMCOE -

A vehicle owner was allegedly confronted by a knife-wielding suspect on Norfolk Street South last weekNorfolk OPP report the owner returned to their vehicle on Norfolk Street South last Thursday when an unknown male was located inside.

The suspect produced a knife, threatened the owner and then fled northbound on Norfolk Street South. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident was reported to police around 7:30 p.m. The suspect is described as white, about 5’ 6” tall and with a thin build. He was described as wearing dark clothing.

This was the second report of a knife-wielding suspect that police received in downtown within the span of a week.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.