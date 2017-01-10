Strong flu virus comes to Norfolk County

This year's flu virus is proving to be a strong one, Norfolk General Hospital reported.

The hospital's emergency department has been busy in recent days as the flu season kicks into full force.

What's even more noticeable is the severity of this year's strain, said NGH spokesperson Gerry Hamill.

“We are seeing an increased number of very sick people,” said Hamill. “We're seeing an increase with this flu in symptoms and severity of symptoms.”

The hospital's operations have been impacted, he added.

“The whole patient flow is affected. They may need admitting, they may not.

“Our beds are full,” he added. “We are working at capacity and coping very well with it.”

Wait times in the emergency department have also increased as a result, said Hamill.

“It does take extra time to see every patient,” he noted.

Hospitals across the province are reporting an increase in flu patients, Hamill said.

In Brantford last week, hospitals were so busy new beds had to be opened while some surgeries were cancelled.

Hamill said NGH is asking the public not to come to the hospital if they have the flu unless they're seriously ill.

Staying home, he said, “will assist the hospital in treating those who are very sick” and help stop the spread of the virus.

If you have the flu, “stay home and stay hydrated,” said Hamill.

The public has responded to the call to get vaccinated, say local pharmacies.

“I've seen an increase in vaccinations, which is excellent to see,” said Kiel Cattle, pharmacist at Pharmasave at the Delhi Community Health Centre. “It's beneficial to everyone in the community.”

Clark's Pharmasave at the White Horse Plaza in Simcoe has vaccinated about 30 per cent more people this year than last – 420 compared to 300 one year ago, said pharmacy manager Eric Henderson.

Health officials suggest anyone who hasn't been vaccinated against this year's flu strain to get a shot.

You can get one by going to any pharmacy, to your doctor, or by contacting the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit at 519-426-6170 or 905-318-5467.

Frequent hand washing is also recommended.

This year's vaccine has proven to be effective in fighting the strain prevalent in Canada, said the health unit.

DPearce@postmedia.com