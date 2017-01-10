Wine growers go for designation

Local wine producers are going for their own special title – a name they can put on their products that tells buyers they are getting quality.

They want to be declared a Designated Viticultural Area, something bestowed on a region only if its wine meet certain standards.

In November, the local wine association applied to VQA Ontario, the province's wine regulator, for the designation, and is now waiting to hear back.

If the local industry gets what it wants, the wine growing region will go by the name “Norfolk County” even though some of its producers are in Haldimand, Brant, and Oxford counties.

A DVA, as it is known, is considered crucial to moving a wine region ahead.

It is a status symbol that says the wine regulator approves of your products. The title meanwhile can be used in promotional materials to create a brand the public identifies with, much like the Prince Edward County wine region in Eastern Ontario has done.

Since the local wine industry started about eight years ago in the wake of the decline of tobacco, the Ontario South Coast Wineries and Growers Association has talked about getting a DVA.

It delayed the application until it could get local vineyard acreage above 100 acres and could decide on a title it wanted.

At one time, the association considered joining the existing DVA known as Lake Erie North Shore Wineries, which runs from Elgin County down to the Windsor area.

But Norfolk has a different soil type and its own mini-climate and requires its own designation, said Mike McArthur, president of the Ontario South Coast wine group.

“Our wine quality has certainly met and sustained standards,” said McArthur, who noted the red wine from Burning Kiln Winery near Turkey Point has twice been named the official wine of the dining room at Queen's Park.

Local wines have “had two wins in eight years. If we could ever get another win, that would put us on the map,” said McArthur, who is a part owner of Burning Kiln.

Wines produced in the Norfolk area, he noted, have won numerous awards and have made it to the shelves of the LCBO.

The association, said McArthur, is waiting to hear it's been accepted before designing a logo, which would also have to be submitted to the VQA for approval.

If the DVA comes through, the organization will consider creating a central location where bus tours could go to when they arrive in the region, he said.

Developing a wine program with Fanshawe College is also a possibility, he added.

McArthur said he sees the association expanding to include micro-breweries, noting that beers, cider, and wine produced in Norfolk all share a “craft” quality.

“We are developing a more intimate and identifiable culinary/cultural scene in the area,” he said. “Wine, beer, ciders are all part of that. I think the association's structure will change to reflect and support that.”

McArthur said his organization won't hear of a decision from the regulator for months, possibly not until the end of the year.

