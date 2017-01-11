Are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dating?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have sparked rumours they are dating after they were snapped kissing during a dinner date in California.

The Come and Get It hitmaker and her reported new man were spotted smooching outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Tuesday night.

The revealing photos also captured the singers holding hands, while in one Selena wraps her arm around The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye.

“They were there for three hours, just the two of them,” a source tells E! News. “They came out and were so happy. They were hugging and kissing. His driver waited for them and her driver pulled up shortly after. They were super affectionate. Selena was all over him. Hugging him, kissing. She looked amazing so incredibly happy and in love.”

Can't keep their hands to themselves: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went on a PDA-filled date night last night. ❤️️ https://t.co/bRNHimuXwB pic.twitter.com/9t2DgHkpkE — E! News (@enews) January 11, 2017

Selena and Abel have yet to comment on the pictures or the status of their relationship.

Selena was linked to actor Orlando Bloom and singer Charlie Puth last year, but those romance rumours were dismissed. She dated The Weeknd’s fellow Canadian Justin Bieber on-and-off from 2010 to 2013.

Meanwhile, he split from model Bella Hadid in November. Bella opened up about the amicable breakup before she reunited with her ex in Paris, France at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where he performed as she walked the runway.

“He’s the best, we’re still great friends,” she told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight. “I’m excited. It’s his second show (for Victoria’s Secret), so I know he’s gonna kill it.”

Selena has just returned to the public eye after taking a hiatus at the end of 2016 to focus on her battle with lupus.