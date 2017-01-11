Late game rally lifts Raiders

Right up until Wednesday's final buzzer, the NSSAA boys hockey season hasn't lacked for drama.

In fact, this year may be one of the most interesting in recent memory.

The Delhi Raiders found themselves in the middle of it all during Day 2 of the 2016-17 campaign with games scheduled against the Simcoe Sabres and Waterford Wolves at Talbot Gardens.

Twice the Raiders built up two-goal leads in the opener against Simcoe, only to watch the Sabres storm back and eventually capture a 4-3 victory.

The result made Delhi's late-game heroics against Waterford in the afternoon contest that much more significant, never mind the fact a chance to finish the day with a .500 record was on the line.

“It was a must-win game,” forward Mattson Demarest said after Delhi's 3-1 victory. “All the teams are pretty equal this year so we need to win every game we can. The first game was kind of rough losing after being up but we found a way to win this game which was good.”

The Raiders had a visible jump in their step vs. the Wolves and were rewarded by drawing first blood early in the second half (NSSAA boys hockey is a pair of 20 minute periods).

Brady Van Ymeren took advantage of some extra ice on the power-play by speeding down the right wing and rifling a shot into the top corner.

Waterford responded ten minutes later when Aiden Prieur's slapper from the point caromed off a body and into the Raider net.

Not to be outdone, Demarest jumped on a loose puck in front for the game-winner and Austin Forsyth added some insurance with 2:18 to play.

“It hit off my skate then hit the post, then came out to me in front - it was a wide-open net,” Demarest said of his marker. “It was an easy goal but I'll take it.”

Demarest added that Forsyth's late power-play tally gave his club some 'reassurance'. Delhi improved their record to 2-2 on the year going into the final day of regular season competition Feb. 7 in Waterford.

After watching their opponents claw back to tie the score three different times on Wednesday, it's no secret what the Raiders will be focused on in their final two contests.

“Playing the whole game,” Demarest pointed out. “Even if we have a lead we've got to keep going.”

Losses to both Delhi and Holy Trinity on Wednesday leaves Waterford fourth place in the four-team loop with a mark of 1-3, but the group took to the ice against Delhi without one of their best players in Tycie Cowan and still kept it close thanks in large part to dogged determination.

“I was happy with the way they responded,” said WDHS coach James Osborne, soon referencing seven minor penalties taken in the contest including two lasting four minutes. “I was totally happy with their effort in terms of coming back, forechecking and defensive play ... The last five minutes maybe not so much, we just need to control emotions in certain situations.”

Day 1 of the competition saw each school finish with a mark of 1-1. Thanks to a 4-3 win and 1-1 draw against Holy Trinity on Wednesday, Simcoe sits tied with the Titans atop the group with a mark of 2-1-1.

Waterford will return home next month with a great chance to move up those standings in the final two contests.

“Other than our last game against Simcoe, the last three games we've played have all been good games,” Osborne said.

“I think we're excited, the parity is very close, anybody can beat anybody so we've got to come to play.”

