Barrett to stress farm issues in 2018 election

Now that he’s been officially acclaimed as the Progressive Conservative candidate in Haldimand-Norfolk for next year’s provincial election, Toby Barrett will start doing what he loves best: knocking on doors.

“I always try to win the election before the election,” Barrett said in an interview before he was nominated at the Erie Beach Hotel in Port Dover on Wednesday night.

Winning is something Barrett knows about. He has held the Haldimand-Norfolk seat for close to 22 years and has repeatedly taken it by huge margins.

His strategy, he said, is to “not take anything for granted” and meet as many people as possible ahead of the polls: farmers at night at the countless agricultural meetings he attends in halls across the region and by going directly to homes in towns and villages during the day.

“It’s all about getting out there and getting fresh air and exercise ... I’m very keen to be running in the election next year.”

Barrett, who is in his 70s, is a veteran of the Ontario legislature. He is one of a handful of Progressive Conservative MPPs still sitting in the legislature from the era when Mike Harris was premier in the 1990s and the PC party was in government.

He also pointed out he was one of the original supporters of current leader Patrick Brown, backing Brown at a time when he only had 4 per cent support from party members.

Barrett’s roots are strongly in agriculture. He comes from a farming family and has made agriculture the mainstay of his career.

It is something he will again stress in the next election. Barrett said he will make up a card outlining his platform to drop off at doors when no one answers, and it will likely include agricultural issues.

Growth in Ontario’s economy, he said, will come from exports, not population growth, and farm products can help lead the way.

Barrett called for improved infrastructure in Great Lakes ports to ship out the province’s farm products.

“I think we can do more with corn and soybeans,” said Barrett, who is his party’s agriculture critic, a position that puts him in line to be agriculture minister if his party makes it to government.

“I think with the trends today there is an opportunity to replace imports of food coming from California.”

Barrett, who is also chair of his party’s caucus, said he has no plans on retiring.

“We’re a year and half away from the election, maybe sooner. We want to be in a majority government. That’s four years,” he noted.

Brown issued a statement Thursday morning congratulating Barrett, calling him “a stalwart in his community, proving himself to be a hardworking and effective advocate who is always looking out for the best interests of the communities he represents.”

