Eva Brook Donly Museum closes its doors

The longest-serving museum in Norfolk County has closed its doors to the public.

The Norfolk Historical Society announced this week that the Eva Brook Donly Museum in Simcoe has ceased operation as a museum. The reason cited is a financial shortfall that first came to light two years ago.

“Over the past number of years, the Norfolk Historical Society has not been able to generate sufficient revenues to sustain the privately-operated museum established in 1942,” Andy Blackwood, president of the historical society, said in a news release.

“At a recent meeting of the board of directors, it was agreed to cease operation of the museum.”

Curator Helen Bartens has been let go, as have clerical and cleaning staff. The museum may be closed to the public, but this is not how the story of the Eva Brook Donly Museum ends.

The historical society owns the records and artifacts housed at the museum. This includes more than 10,000 photographs of Norfolk’s past. However, the museum building itself belongs to Norfolk County.

On Friday, Simcoe Coun. Doug Brunton said the first step is to solicit an options report from Melissa Collver, Norfolk’s manager of heritage and culture, and Chris Baird, Norfolk’s general manager of development and cultural services.

Collver and Baird have been working with the historical society since the solvency issue came to the county’s attention. As a stop-gap measure last January, Norfolk council approved $35,000 in funding to help the museum get through 2016.

If Norfolk takes a greater interest in this situation, Brunton said the county needs assurances it will have access to the society’s archives and artificacts and will be able to display them as it sees fit.

“If they don’t allow us to display the artifacts, what’s the point of having a museum?” Brunton said. “If we come up with a plan to run it, they have to allow us access to the artifacts.”

The Norfolk Historical Society was formed in 1900 to preserve the memory of the county’s founding families.

In 1941, artist Eva Brook Donly bequeathed her home on Norfolk Street South in downtown Simcoe to the county. Terms were that the property be used as a museum or an art gallery.

The bequest provided the society with a venue to store and display the documents and artifacts it has accumulated over the years.

Especially avid in the preservation of Norfolk’s past was Simcoe artist Edgar Cantelon (d. 1951). The museum today houses about 300 of Cantelon’s paintings. Many depict landscapes, street scenes, buildings and prominent people in the history of old Norfolk.

Some have argued that Norfolk should automatically fill the breach given that the county operates museums in Delhi, Waterford, Simcoe and Teeterville.

However, Simcoe Coun. Peter Black says that could be a hard sell. Black has been council’s liaison to the historical society throughout its financial difficulties. Friday, Black said funding yet another museum in Norfolk may be a non-starter with his council colleagues.

On the other hand, Black says Norfolk is desperately in need of a central location to house the county’s important documents and photographs. Re-purposing the Eva Brook property as the county’s archives may make more sense, Black says.

“The strength is in the archives,” Black said. “It’s the collective memory of the county. The Norfolk Historical Society has never just been about Simcoe.”

