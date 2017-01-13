Norfolk County's housing market has turned hot.

It's not quite like the GTA where multiple aggressive bidders send prices soaring above asking and deals close in a matter of hours.

But some of the same issues experienced in large urban areas have come to Norfolk.

The number of homes sold have gone down yet prices are up over the past year, by about 13-15 per cent in the main urban areas of the county.

Homes are moving noticeably quicker and some sales have attracted multiple bids.

“It's definitely a sellers market,” said Gail Bouw, president of the Simcoe and District Real Estate Board.

“What's driving it is a lack of homes for sale.”

Numbers compiled by the board show the contrast between supply and demand for existing homes.

Last year, realtors sold 6,214 homes, a drop of more than 25 per cent compared to 2015 when 8,603 homes were sold. Total value of all home sales meanwhile rose to $104 million from more than $77 million. (The real estate board's figures do not include new home sales).

“In this market here, you need more sellers,” said Bouw.

Rising house prices, she added, is “everywhere in Canada. This is a national problem.”

The average increase for a home in Canada last year was 12.34 per cent.

The result has been a taste of what a big city housing real estate market can be like.

“We've had some multiple offers, but not $50,000-$60,000 over asking like in Toronto,” she said.

“I think the market will stay strong this year. That's what the analysts say.”

A number of factors other than a shortage of stock is said to be driving prices higher, namely low interest rates and buyers seeking refuge from overheated markets in Toronto, Burlington and Hamilton.

New home sales in Norfolk are also booming.

“We're really busy,” said Leonard Herrewynen, president of the Haldimand-Norfolk Home Builders Association. “The phone is ringing off the wall. For this time of year, this is unusual. Usually, it doesn't start until February or March.”

Herrewynen estimated prices for new homes, which in Norfolk tend to run in the $350,000-$450,000 range, have gone up 5-10 per cent.

Builders, he said, are fielding inquiries from people living in the GTA looking to sell, build new in Haldimand-Norfolk, pocket the proceeds and retire.

The rising market has squeezed out younger buyers, noted Herrewynen, who has Herrewynen Homes in Simcoe.

“You give them a price. They hem and haw. They can do it but don't want to be mortgaged to the hilt. They don't want that kind of debt,” he said.

Herrewynen noted there is a shortage of tradesmen and said he doesn't like to build more than 10 homes a year for fear he won't be able to finish them by deadline.

DPearce@postmedia.com

Median home prices in Norfolk County for 2016 with average days on the market in brackets:

Simcoe: $255,000 (37)

Port Dover: $339,900 (34)

Delhi: $211,250 (34)

Waterford: $307,500 (32)

Port Rowan: $268,000 (34)

St. Williams: $176,000 (28)

Note: Median prices can be skewed higher by the sale of a few high-priced homes.