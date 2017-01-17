Trump t-shirt 'all about good humour'

It didn't exactly produce a viral storm of protest.

But when Toby Barrett donned a Donald Trump t-shirt at last week's Friday the 13th bikers rally in Port Dover and posted a photo on Twitter, there was a response – both pro and con.

“It is unconscionable that you would wear that shirt, let alone tweet a picture of yourself wearing it. Disgraceful,” Tom Wright posted on Barrett's Twitter page.

Another tweeter, David Rigglesford of Simcoe, called it “a shirt of a racist sexist xenophobe” and questioned why an MPP would ever consider wearing it.

The shirt in question is tongue-in-cheek. It features Trump riding a motorcycle with former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin riding on the back.

The photo Barrett posted shows him on the streets of Port Dover wearing the shirt while standing next to a leather-clad biker.

One person who goes by the Twitter handle “Mikerogreens” saw the humour in it and defended Barrett.

He noted that “Twitter is not Election Canada” and called the shirt “funny” and “very ironic.”

“I don't see anything more than a shirt with narcissists on it,” he added.

“Never voted for you. Never will,” wrote Candy Prong.

In an interview with the Reformer, Rigglesford said Barrett “should be held to a higher standard given he is our MPP” and shouldn't show signs of support for Trump.

“What Donald Trump is – it's not up for debate – he is a sexist, racist, xenophobe,” Rigglesford said.

Barrett's donning of the t-shirt, he said, shows “either a lack of judgment or he supports Trump.”

Barrett said he is no supporter of Trump, who will be sworn in as U.S. president on Friday. “Not even close,” Barrett told the Reformer.

He said he put the t-shirt on simply to get into the fun and kooky spirit the bikers rally is known for and to show support for t-shirt sales – the proceeds from which usually go to charities.

“It's all about t-shirts and Friday the 13th,” Barrett said.

“It was all about having a good time at Friday the 13th . . . It's all about having a good sense of humour.”

The shirt, said Barrett, came from Daytona Beach, Fla., and was handed to him by somebody on the street.

It really wasn't about politics, he said. If he had been handed a shirt with Hillary Clinton on the back of the motorcycle, he would have worn that.

Barrett said he also posted the photo on Facebook, where he got 30 likes. “I don't get that very often.”

Pressed about his feelings about Trump, Barrett said there are some things he likes.

“I have a lot of respect for his taxation policy – cutting taxes on income and for companies. That's where I come from as a Progressive Conservative.

Earlier this month, Barrett attended a major agricultural conference in Louisiana that included agriculture ministers from Canada and the U.S. as well as American senators and representatives from rural districts.

Attendees also included members of Trump's transition team, and Barrett said he heard some positive news on both economic and agricultural issues.

“They indicated, 'we are all about cutting the deficit and creating jobs,'” he said.

The feeling he got from the talk on cross-border farm trade was also good.

It was agreed, he said, that “they need our hogs and cattle. They need us as customers for their farm machinery.”

When it comes to the t-shirt, there are limits to Barrett's sense of humour.

“I won't be wearing it in the legislature,” he noted.

DPearce@postmedia.com