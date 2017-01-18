Crime Stoppers is hoping tips from the public will help solve a break and enter in Haldimand County.

The break-in occurred at a residence on South Coast Drive in Walpole Township sometime between the evening of Dec. 26, 2016 and morning of Jan. 1, 2017.

The culprit(s) made off with a television, DVD player, DVD’s, alcohol and various power tools with a total value of about $9,000.

During investigation, police learned that a neighbouring residence was also broken into sometime during the same time frame. A television, chainsaw and various tools were taken in that break-in.

Crime Stoppers is also looking for information on an unknown male who threatened a vehicle owner on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP officers on patrol were flagged down by a concerned vehicle owner on Jan. 5.

Investigation determined that the male had entered a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was parked on the roadway. The vehicle owner returned and confronted the male, who then displayed an edged weapon and then threatened the owner before fleeing northbound on Norfolk Street South.

The owner of the vehicle was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’6 with a thin build. He was wearing dark coloured clothing at the time of the incident.

Tips are also being sought for information about a theft from a vehicle on Bell Street in Delhi in the early morning hours of Jan. 6.

Someone entered the unlocked vehicle and removed a wallet containing personal and financial information.

If you have information on these or any crime, call Crime Stoppers of Haldimand-Norfolk and Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or log onto www.helpsolvecrime.com.

All reports are 100 per cent anonymous and you could earn

a cash reward up to $2,000.