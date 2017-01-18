Water quality woes are continuing for Lake Erie, and governments on both sides of the border need to set "mandatory" standards to make it better, the International Joint Commission announced Wednesday.

In a progress report on how the Great Lakes are doing, Lake Erie, a critical source of London drinking water, remains in the worst condition.

"Water quality in western and central Lake Erie is unacceptable. The commitment to reduce nutrient inputs by 40 per cent is laudable but mandatory controls are essential to ensure success," stated a summary of the report, released Wednesday.

Nutrient input is research-speak for farm and industrial waste flowing into the Great Lake, causing a spike in phosphorous levels and creating large algae blooms that suck oxygen out of the water, killing aquatic life.

"Concern about algae blooms is a recurring one . . . it is a large problem and will take some time to address," Frank Bavacqua, spokesperson for the International Joint Commission, said.

Lake Erie is unique in that it is shallow and intensely urbanized, surrounded by farms, industries and cities, he added.

"It is uniquely vulnerable and stressed in terms of use, this is one of the reasons we see algae blooms," said Bavacqua.

While there has been progress in reducing pollutants in recent years, more needs to be done. Instead of relying on voluntary measures from agriculture and industry, governments have to get tough and pass laws demanding fewer pollutants flowing into the lake.

"There needs to be heavy lifting done to develop action plans," he added. "That will take some investment and major changes."

In fact, the report states Lake Erie water quality, along with chemicals in the lakes and the spread of invasive species, remains one of the biggest problems facing the Great Lakes.

"The water quality of western and central Lake Erie is unacceptable. New mandatory protections should supplement voluntary initiatives to reduce phosphorus loadings," states the report

In the last 10 to 15 years governments at all levels have offered incentive-laden voluntary programs to reduce nutrients flowing into the Great Lakes that increase algae blooms. These include funding best-management practices on farms. But the growth of the blooms in the last 10 years indicates it is not working.

It points to stiffer action, such as an Ohio law that requires farms there to reduce animal waste from sitting on frozen or saturated ground, as a good start. Animal feed is also a source of nutrients, the runoff of which feeds algae blooms in Lake Erie.

The report also pointed to invasive species, aquatic and others in the broader eco-system, as a serious issue.

It points to fragmites, Asian beetles and purple loosestrife as examples of how invasive species is more than just a zebra mussel issue.

One hope for Erie’s turnaround is an agreement by Ontario and Ohio, which borders the lake on its southern shore, to reduce phosphorus entering the lake by 40 per cent by 2025. They pledge to have a comprehensive plan in place by early 2018.

That would mean the annual spring phosphorus load into Erie would have to drop by 3,500 metric tonnes, including 200 metric tonnes from the Ontario side and the rest from the Ohio side.

The toxic algae that phosphorus fuels fouls beaches and harbours and, at times, has been so thick it has choked boat motors.

Two summers ago, algae toxins became a public health hazard for 500,000 people in Toledo, Ohio, and Pelee Island when systems supplying them with drinking water from Lake Erie had to be shut down.

