PORT DOVER -

Sarah Judd has found a way to combine her two biggest passions in life: vegetable gardens and educating the public about farming.

Judd, who lives on a dairy operation outside Simcoe with her husband Thomas and her in-laws Fred and Sharon Judd, has set up a business that taps into the growing trend among consumers who want to know exactly where their food comes from.

For an upfront fee, Judd will provide you and your family with a weekly or bi-weekly box of fresh vegetables grown from her garden over the 20-week growing season.

The catch is you have to come to the farm to pick it up, see the gardens, and talk to the farmer.

“It gives them an on-farm experience,” Judd, 29, explained Wednesday after receiving the young entrepreneur of the year award at the annual Norfolk County economic symposium.

“There's a growing disconnect between food and the urban population. It's about creating opportunities for education about food.”

When she started Meadow Lynn Market Garden in 2015, Judd had 52 customers. Now she is feeding 100 families.

Her goal, she said, is to add customers and expand the on-farm experience.

Judd, who grew up on a farm in Oxford County, received one of a handful of awards given at the day-long symposium, organized by the economic development department of Norfolk County, held at the Port Dover Community Centre.

The county's entrepreneur of the year was Nick Kokkoros, part-owner and general manager of The Barrel Restaurant, an Italian eatery on Queensway West in Simcoe.

Kokkoros said running a good restaurant is “difficult” and part of the success comes from “sourcing local fresh ingredients and using homemade recipes.”

He also paid tribute to his “great staff. Every day we try to continuously improve.”

The Barrel is almost 30 years old and Kokkoros came on as a partner three-and-a-half years ago. He said he is following what the founder, Tom Daikos, laid down when he set up the business.

Scot Brockbank of North Shore Athletics in Port Dover was runner-up.

Other awards handed out included: travel writers of the year, Petula and Tony Fera of Brampton; a wine excellence award for David's Restaurant, given to a restaurant by the Ontario South Coast Wineries and Growers Association for its selection and staff knowledge of wines; and an award given by the Long Point World Biosphere for sustainable tourism. That went to Blueberry Hill Estate Wineries in St. Williams.

Blueberry Hill Estate was chosen in part because of its joint project with Brock University to coax Krestrel hawks to nest somewhere else – and to stop feeding on the farm's crops.

The symposium included guest speakers and networking opportunities.

