Norfolk man dies in vehicle rollover

SIMCOE -

A 58-year-old Norfolk County man died Wednesday night after the vehicle he was driving left Highway 24 south of Simcoe and rolled.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after it entered the south ditch and became airborne, said Norfolk OPP.

Police have not released the identity of the man pending notification of next of kin.

The crash took place at 9:28 p.m.

Highway 24 was closed between Fishers Glen Road and Lawrence Road for three hours while police investigated.