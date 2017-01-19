The Norfolk OPP suspect that last year’s long, hot summer may have contributed to a worrisome spike in violent crime.

The period May through September was noteworthy for consistent heat, humidity and dryness. Beer and iced cocktails are especially popular during a summer like this. Heat combined with alcohol have been known to have an impact on the local temperament.

Statistics tabled at this week’s meeting of Norfolk’s Police Services Board revealed that assault complaints rebounded in 2016 after five years of decline.

The Norfolk OPP laid 298 assault charges last year. This compares with 252 charges in 2015, 258 in 2014 and 273 in 2013. The year 2012 featured 297 assault charges, which was an improvement over the 326 laid in 2011.

In an interview Thursday, Insp. Zvonko Horvat, chief of the Norfolk OPP, noted that most of the assaults last year occurred in Simcoe, Port Dover and Delhi. These communities have their share of licensed establishments.

“You have the bars in those towns and that contributes to the number of assaults,” Horvat said. “It’s a bit of a concern for us. It’s something we’ll be taking a look at.”

On a positive note, charges for drug possession in Norfolk were down last year significantly compared with previous years. That may have had something to do with stepped-up activity on the part of the Norfolk OPP’s Street Crime Unit.

Norfolk OPP laid 99 charges for possession in 2015 but only 54 charges in 2016. Meanwhile, the force laid 30 charges for trafficking last year versus 14 charges in 2015 – a 114 per cent increase.

Cocaine dealers led the way, followed by marijuana dealers. Three people were charged with trafficking heroin while the remainder of trafficking charges involved prescription opioids.

There was also a noticeable spike last year in fires that were deliberately set. The Norfolk OPP investigated 13 cases of arson in 2016. This compares with five in 2015.

Horvat suggested this could be a deceptive statistic. If a vehicle is stolen and set on fire, that constitutes an arson, as does setting a mail box on fire during an act of vandalism.

Other highlights from the 2016 Norfolk County crime report include:

* The Norfolk OPP were called to investigate 439 domestic disturbances last year. A total of 176 of these resulted in criminal charges. Norfolk OPP investigated 450 domestic disputes in 2015 and 398 in 2014.

* Fraud in Norfolk County subsided last year after spiking in 2015. Norfolk OPP investigated 167 fraud complaints in 2016 as compared with 227 in 2015.

* Motor vehicle theft continues to be a concern in Norfolk County. Norfolk OPP received 115 complaints of stolen vehicles in 2016. This compares with 112 in 2015, 95 in 2014 and 86 in 2013.

* Ten people died on Norfolk roads last year. This is the highest total since 2011 when there were only three fatalities.

* Calls regarding individuals in mental distress continue to occupy a lot of the Norfolk OPP’s time. A total of 486 calls under the Mental Health Act were received last year. These calls used up 2,933 hours of local officers’ time. There were 479 calls under the Mental Health Act in 2015 and 507 in 2014.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com