Norfolk County is about to get help collecting unpaid fines – and not a moment too soon.

Norfolk council was astonished this week to learn that arrears for fines arising from provincial offences has climbed to $6 million.

Council passed a motion Tuesday asking the province to crack down on the situation, unaware that the Liberals at Queen’s Park intend to do just that this spring.

As it stands, the Ministry of Transportation denies licence-plate renewal to motorists with unpaid parking tickets and unpaid red-light camera fines.

In May, plate denial will extend to unpaid fines under the Highway Traffic Act related to speeding, careless driving and other road-related offences.

Several years ago, Queen’s Park downloaded responsibility for the administration of provincial offences to municipalities. As a trade-off, municipalities were told to expect a significant return in fine-related revenue.

That’s not how it has worked out. Ontario municipalities today are owed a total of $1.4 billion in unpaid fine revenue.

The $6 million owed in Norfolk puts this receivable in the same league as tax arrears, which in Norfolk amounted to $7 million in 2015.

For the past decade, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) has encouraged the province to tie privileges such as licence plate and driver’s licence renewals to a clean slate on Provincial Offences Act (POA) fines. Because that is only happening now, many municipalities aren’t collecting the revenue they were expecting.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Norfolk treasurer John Ford said at Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council. “I would be over the moon if this legislation passed. If it happened in 2017, I’d be ecstatic.”

News of the deficit emerged while Simcoe accountant Jeff O’Donnell delivered an audit report on Norfolk’s finances in 2015.

“That’s revenue to which we are entitled,” Windham Coun. Jim Oliver said. “But the individuals responsible to pay can’t be bothered.”

Ironically, the increase in POA arrears comes at a time when the county is finally making headway on tax arrears. Seven years ago, tax arrears in Norfolk stood at a lofty $13 million.

Thanks to aggressive bill-collection and regular rounds of municipal tax sales, Norfolk brought arrears down to $11 million in 2013, $9 million in 2014 and $7 million in 2015.

In light of O’Donnell’s findings, Norfolk council directed Mayor Charlie Luke to write a letter to Ontario Attorney-General Yasir Naqvi asking him to find a way to tie automotive plate and licence renewal to unpaid POA fines.

The pending changes will improve the POA arrears situation in Norfolk but it won’t totally solve it. The province will purge unpaid fines dating back more than seven years from the record.

As well, POA revenue is derived from numerous areas of provincial law. Other sources include fish, game and wildlife infractions; fines arising from workplace safety infractions, bylaw infractions and so on.

It has taken 17 years, but Norfolk County is close to filing its updated annual financial statement around the same time that every other municipality does.

Norfolk has been lagging behind since 2000 due to the restructuring of Haldimand-Norfolk Region and the complexities this created separating the new counties’ finances.

Deputy treasurer James Johnson assured Norfolk council Tuesday that the county’s audited financial statement for 2016 should be tabled this year before council takes its summer break. – with files from Postmedia

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com