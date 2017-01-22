Man gets jail time for sexual assault

After several days of trial in Ontario Court, a Brantford man, who originally had been charged with keeping a bawdy house and benefiting from sexual services, was sentenced to 22 months in jail.

Larry R. Campbell and Melanie Hatfield were charged in July 2015 after a 16-year-old girl told police she had been sexually assaulted at their apartment. Campbell was charged with that crime.

During the investigation, the teen told police that for several months Campbell and Hatfield had been allowing her to use their apartment to have sex for money.

Since 2014, getting money in return for sex isn't illegal but if the money goes to someone else, it is considered a crime.

Over the course of the trial, the charges of keeping a bawdy house and getting material benefit from sexual services were dropped for the couple.

Hatfield, 43, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with bail conditions and was sentenced to 21 days of time served and placed on probation for a year.

Campbell, 67, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced by Justice Gethin Edward to 17 months of time served, five additional months of jail and another month of time for failing to comply with bail conditions.

He was placed on probation for two years and his name will go into the national sex offenders registry.

...

A Brantford man who accosted a couple on Grand River Avenue in the wee hours of Aug. 27 has been sentenced to more than 18 months in jail.

Scott J. Maloney, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, using an imitation weapon and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

According to police, Maloney yelled at the couple, threatened to harm the man and demanded, and received money.

The victims flagged down a police officer nearby and Maloney was arrested behind the civic centre.

He was found guilty on all charges by Justice Colette Good on Jan. 10 and sentenced to the equivalent of 203 days of time served plus another 342 days of jail.

Maloney will have to provide a sample of his DNA for the national offenders registry and will be on probation for 18 months upon his release.

...

A 26-year-old Brantford man who robbed a woman on Dalhousie Street at 3 a.m. as she walked home from work has been sentenced to almost a year in jail.

Stephen P. Green pleaded guilty in Ontario Court in December to robbery and breach of probation in the violent crime.

Police said the woman was approached from behind on July 28 and hit on the head several times until she was unconscious. When she came to, she had some minor injuries and noticed her purse had been stolen.

She called police after she spotted the robber near the Darling Street bus terminal rummaging through her purse. When she retrieved it, her cell phone and money were missing.

Green was spotted on Market Street on July 30 and arrested

He was sentenced by Justice Robert Gee to the equivalent of 203 days of time served plus five months of further jail. Green will have to submit a sample of his DNA to the national offenders registry and remain on probation for three years.

...

A Brantford man who got into an argument with another man and ended up stabbing him in the chest and arm with some sort of pointed weapon was sentenced on charges of possession of drugs.

Rorey Hill, 32, was charged in two assaults but several charges were later withdrawn. He pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking and common assault and was sentenced in December by Justice Gethin Edward to eight months of time already served.

Police had been called to Park Avenue early April 29 last year when a man was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The victim wasn't cooperative with police in identifying his attacker but through an investigation, officers identified Hill and, on June 1, located and arrested him without incident.

