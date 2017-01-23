Delhi ditches losing streak

The Delhi Travellers are on the board.

The struggling Provincial Junior (C) Hockey League Doherty Division squad had been creeping close to their second winless season in the past three years, but a 7-3 victory at home against the Burford Bulldogs on Friday has banished the monkey from their backs.

“It was pretty cool actually,” said 16-year-old forward Jack Gee.

“Going into it we were all acting different – we were more pumped up than we usually are because we really wanted to get our first win.”

“In the second period we started scoring and then we just kept going.”

Gee, a Silver Hill native, provided two assists and a second-period goal that sparked a run of five unanswered by Delhi. Noah Burns notched two goals, two assists and goalie Sam Roy kicked aside 33 of 36 shots to give the Travellers their first victory since Nov. 22 of last year, snapping a losing streak of 52 games. Delhi was especially good on the powerplay, scoring three times in eight tries.

“Regardless of who it was against it was huge,” said Travellers president and general manager Chris Longthorne. “They've been close a few times and just failed to finish. Sometimes the calls don't go in our favour and that's just typical hockey but they were pretty pumped to win ... Going forward you saw a different team after the win on Friday night.”

Longthorne pointed out that Delhi nearly captured another point or two in Saturday's contest against Woodstock, a 6-4 loss that left the club with a season mark of 1-36-0 with three games remaining.

They plan on banking a few more this coming weekend.

“We're at the point we're not going to the playoffs, we've got nothing to lose,” Longthorne added. “We've got three games left and if we can play spoiler on a few teams that are in the mix, that's what we plan on doing.”

Gee said registering the first victory has brought the roster closer together, something that bodes well for the players that will return next season.

“We can't make the playoffs, we already know that,” he began. “But we're trying to build with the guys who want to come back next year.”

Delhi will finish the season on the road with games in Norwich Friday, Burford Saturday and New Hamburg Sunday.

In Bloomfield Division action, Port Dover lost their lone contest of the weekend to Grimsby 4-1. Eric Mueller tallied for the Sailors, his team-leading 29th of the year. The Simcoe Storm lost both of their outings, 5-0 vs. Dunnville Friday and 5-1 at home to Glanbrook Sunday. Forward Tyson Mike scored his third goal of the season against the Rangers.

jrobinson@postmedia.com