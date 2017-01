SIMCOE -

Somebody cleaned out a large quantity of empty pop and beer cans from the recyclable donation trailer belonging to the Shriners on Hillcrest Road in Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP say the theft took place sometime on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask you call them at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.helpsolvecrime.com.