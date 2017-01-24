Beach runway wheelchair friendly

SIMCOE -

People in wheelchairs will have access to the waterfront in Port Dover this summer thanks to a durable plastic runway.

Over the objections of Port Dover Coun. John Wells, Norfolk council approved the installation of the runway on the 66-foot section of the Walker Street beach that belongs to the county.

The total cost of the project is $25,800. A federal accessibility grant worth $16,750 will cover the majority of the cost while the county will pick up the remainder.

Wells opposes the project because he sees it as a needless expense. Wells says the runway duplicates access to the waterfront provided by the west pier in Port Dover.

“The funny thing is everyone wants more services but they don’t want their taxes to go up,” Wells said, adding every taxpayer he talks to is “tapped out.”

Wells suggested Norfolk save its money and send the grant cheque back to Employment and Social Development Canada. The only other council member to support Wells’ position was Waterford Coun. Harold Sonnenberg.

“Coun. Wells is absolutely right – we have a beautiful pier that sticks out into the water where you can enjoy the boats and the beautiful air,” Sonnenberg said.

The runway in question is made of perforated plastic. Selling council on the virtues of the installation Tuesday night was David Theriault, a member of Norfolk’s Accessibility Advisory Committee.

In his presentation, Theriault pointed out that similar installations are available in Wasaga Beach, St. Catharines, Kincardine, Meaford, Toronto, Sarnia and Sudbury among other locations in Ontario.

The runways are also popular with parents pushing young children in strollers or pulling them in wagons.

The material’s ridged, perforated design keeps the runway from sinking into sand. They roll out and roll up quickly for easy storage. They are also low maintenance. An occasional blast from a leaf blower keeps them free of sand.

Theriault shared testimonials from users who were pleased with their experience in Wasaga Beach.

“A couple has commented that this is the first time they have ever got to the water due to their disabilities,” Theriault said in a powerpoint presentation. “An accessibility committee member stated this is the first time in 17 years that he has reached the water since he broke his back and spends his life in a wheelchair – and how much he loves the smell and feel of being at the water.”

Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt said he knows of a beach in Long Point that could use the runway if Port Dover doesn’t want it.

“Is this site specific?” Haydt asked. “Can I poach it and bring it to my beach, which is the nicer beach anyway?”

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com