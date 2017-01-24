Police investigate trailer fire

Norfolk firefighters were called to a trailer fire at a residence on Farm Road, North Walsingham at about 3:38 p.m. Monday.

The fire had spread to the detached garage, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Damage is estimated at about $20,000.

The fire has been deemed suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted.

Norfolk OPP is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1–888–310–1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1–800–222–8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.