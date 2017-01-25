Few places to cut

Norfolk's elected officials must find another $1 million in savings in next year's budget if they're going to meet their target of keeping property tax increases to 2 per cent.

And they have one day left to do it.

After picking away at more than $81 million in proposed municipal spending this week, council has managed to find a mere $348,000 in cuts – far short of their $1.4 million goal.

On Thursday, they will take a day off and will return to town hall on Friday to finalize next year's budget.

As it stands, they've shaved $10 from a proposed $100 a year increase in property taxes for an average Norfolk County home (valued at $220,250).

That would leave the tax increase at 3.5 per cent.

During the day-long session on Thursday, senior managers repeatedly warned council they already used “sharpened pencils” when drawing up their department's proposed budgets and there are few if any places left to cut.

Councillors tried anyway and found savings with smaller items before ordering a couple of larger projects to be put off until next year.

Gone is $50,000 set aside to come up with a “secondary plan” for downtown Simcoe – a plan to explore different land uses for the town's ailing core – and another $50,000 to come up with a revitalization plan for all of Norfolk's five downtowns.

A motion to save $40,000 by cancelling the development of a plan to get land on the west end of Port Dover ready for housing development was defeated.

Those three items came from the development and cultural services department, which came under heavy fire from councillors.

It showed up with a proposed budget with an 8 per cent increase. Elected officials threatened to send the document back to them with an order to come back Friday with a 2-2.5 per cent increase.

Instead, councillors picked through the budget on their own and found some savings.

Port Dover Coun. John Wells called the department's proposal “unreasonable” and asked for something “more realistic.”

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black tried to save the downtown revitalization funding.

“This money has been in the budget for many years and it's been deferred and deferred and deferred,” said Black. “It's been deferred four or five times. It's time we look at a secondary plan for downtown Simcoe. Something similar needs to apply to Delhi.”

Councillors said they felt it was better to hold off on the revitalization and secondary plans anyway until the county's official plan review is done and the coalition of chambers of commerce and boards of trade in the area comes to council with suggestions on how to help downtowns.

Earlier in the day, council asked Heidi VanDyk, manager of social services and social housing, if there was some place in her housing budget that could be put on the chopping block.

“Where we could cut, we have already made these cuts,” she replied. “What's left is what we are told (by Queen's Park) we have to pay to our non-profit housing providers. There is nothing left for us to offer.”

