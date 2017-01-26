Assault reported in Delhi

No injuries were reported in an alleged assault in Delhi this week.

Norfolk OPP were called to the Dell Motel on Highway 3 on the west side of Delhi around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an assault.

A guest at the motel told police a male knocked on the door of the room and – once inside – proceeded to assault the occupant. The suspect was last seen running east toward the downtown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1–888– 310–1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1–800–222–8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP investigate suspicious fire

On Jan. 26 at 6:42 p.m. emergency personnel responded to a Fairground Road home in Houghton for a fire. The house on fire was currently under construction.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but the home was completely destroyed.

Damage is estimated to be about $275,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshalls Office has been contacted. Norfolk OPP is continuing to investigate.

Check your vacation home

Norfolk OPP is reminding the public to check their vacation homes frequently to help reduce the number of thefts.

Police are encouraging homeowners to remove alcohol and valuables from their homes as those items are often the targets of thieves. Homes should also be properly secured at all times.

Another way to prevent theft is to have someone check the property daily during the off-season to ensure everything is secured.

Power tools stolen in Dunnville

Sometime between Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. and Jan. 25 at 2:45 p.m. thieves attend a business at a Broad Street East address in Dunnville and forced entry into the storage trailers on the property. The culprit(s) removed various power tools, but police recovered some of the power tools nearby.

The estimated value of the outstanding power tools is $500.

Haldimand OPP is continuing to investigate.

Two vehicles damaged in Hagersville

Sometime overnight on Jan. 24 culprit(s) went to a King Street West address in Hagersville and smashed the windows on two vehicles that were parked on the property. The culprit(s) also stole the batteries from both vehicles.

Haldimand OPP is continuing to investigate.

Tires slashed

Sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 11:56 p.m. culprit(s) slashed all four of the tires and scratched the sides of a vehicle that was parked at a Main Street West address in Dunnville.

Haldimand OPP is continuing to investigate.

Vehicle stolen

A brown, four-door 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from a Highway 3 address in Walpole Township sometime between Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

