Norfolk walks for Alzheimer's

For the last two years, Noreen Whyte of Windham Centre has provided care to her spouse Frank Wheelihan.

Whyte freely admits that exhibiting patience isn't her strong suit, but thanks to the Alzheimer Society of Haldimand-Norfolk, that's changing.

“I am not a patient person, and I am working very hard to deal with that because as a caregiver, it's a big thing that you need,” Whyte said.

“They give you tools to be able to step back and calm down – there are alternative words we can use and they talk about how your body language is very important. That's been a big help.”

Whyte and a group of over 200 people took part in the Society's Walk for Alzheimer's at the Simcoe Aud Thursday. Similar gatherings are held in Caledonia and Dunnville each year where the fundraising goal is set between $60-70,000.

Participants are encouraged to collect donations and go for an indoor walk before sitting down for a chili lunch. The group was also paid a visit by a group of St. John's Ambulance Therapy Dogs and their volunteer owners.

“This is the best community event,” said Aileen Bradshaw, communications officer with the Alzheimer Society Foundation. “People that have dementia, caregivers, long-term care workers all show up but the community as a whole also comes out.”

An estimated 2,000 people in Norfolk are affected by Alzheimer's and about 25,000 new cases are reported in Canada each year. With that in mind, the society offers a number of classes and initiatives to help families cope.

“I think when you see a lot of support (here) it means that the counselling services and what we're doing for people with dementia is working,” Bradshaw said. “It means those programs are available and we're accessing as many people as we can.”

For more information or to donate log onto alzhn.ca.

