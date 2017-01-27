Norfolk County was declared the Forest Capital of Canada in 2008, but in recent years it has been running a serious tree deficit.

Residents see it in their parks, along streets, roads and other public places.

In a typical year, Norfolk will cut down nearly 500 trees on municipal property. This has risen to nearly 3,000 trees a year since the emerald ash borer cut a swath through the county four years ago.

Meanwhile, Norfolk’s baseline budget for tree-planting has held steady at $9,000. In a report to Norfolk council Friday, the county’s community services department said this needs to rise to $70,000.

“Replanting is required to maintain tree inventory on municipal lands to offset trees being removed due to disease (and) insects and ongoing maintenance to reduce liability,” said the report, which was tabled during Day 3 of Norfolk’s 2017 operating budget deliberations on Friday.

“Prior budgets have not been reflective of the number of trees needing to be replaced.”

Acting Norfolk forester Adam Biddle said the county needs to step-up its tree-planting program “big time.” Noticeable holes are showing up on county property in scenic areas where once there were solid stands of trees.

The planting program Biddle said he has in mind doesn’t involve saplings. He told council the best bang for the buck comes from planting native hardwoods six to eight years of age that stand 10 feet tall and have a trunk at least two inches thick.

With a $70,000 budget, Biddle said he thought he could replace between 300 and 400 trees a year. At the rate Norfolk is losing ash trees, Biddle said the county will continue losing ground into the immediate future.

In years past, the unfortunate mistake was made of planting many trees along county roads of the same variety. Today, long gaps in the landscape have appeared where these trees were from the ash family. Going forward, Norfolk planting will feature a mix of trees.

The contractors Norfolk deals with have been asked to provide a two-year guarantee for their trees.

After watching what last year’s hot, dry summer did to newly-planted saplings, contractors aren’t willing to back their work for this length of time. Biddle said they are prepared to offer a one-year guarantee, finding the concept of two years “stressful.”

Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus said there’s plenty of that to go around during tough financial times. Columbus isn’t sure he can support the stepped-up planting program.

“That may be stressful on the contractor,” Columbus said. “But it’s also stressful on the taxpayer too.”

Norfolk County set aside three days this week to consider its 2017 levy-supported operating budget. Council finished with departmental budgets on Friday but will need a fourth day Monday to review what it heard and set final tax rates for local property taxes. Day 4 of the county’s budget talks will carry on at 9 a.m. in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square.

In other news Friday:

Council has decided on a course of action for the construction of a new ambulance station in Waterford. Waterford paramedics have been confined to a small office on the upper level of the Waterford fire hall on Main Street South for the past several years. There is a concern paramedics might hurt themselves scrambling to an emergency coming down the steep metal stairs at the station. Plans were tabled several years ago to build a replacement station on Nichol Street beside the Waterford Heritage & Agricultural Museum but council did not like the location on an out-of-the-way side street. The new station will be a 2,000-square-foot addition on the north side of the Waterford fire hall. The budget for the project is $500,000. Construction is expected to begin sometime this year.

