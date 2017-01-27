Frozen lake key to killer blizzard

It takes unique circumstances to produce a unique storm.

Those conditions were in place when “The Blizzard of ‘77” exploded over southern Ontario.

Environment Canada meteorologist Mark Schuster said unusually cold weather from the start of November to the storm’s arrival on Jan. 28, 1977, laid the groundwork for the killer storm.

The key ingredient was the early freezing of Lake Erie. Lake Erie was completely frozen by Dec. 14, 1976 – a full week before the official start of winter.

The cold persisted, and with it came the snow. Storm after storm piled up on Lake Erie.

Most of it would have been cemented in place had there been a typical January thaw. However, January 1977 is the only January on record where the temperature never rose above freezing in southern Ontario.

All that delightful, fluffy snow sat patiently on Lake Erie waiting for a strong wind to blow it inland. That gale came in the form of a high-pressure system from the American Midwest. It ran up against a stationary low front over Quebec and stalled for the better part of a week.

Almost all the snow that paralyzed Norfolk, Haldimand, Niagara Region and Buffalo was powder that had accumulated on Lake Erie in the weeks before. It was like southern Ontario got blasted again by every snowstorm that had passed through since the fall.

“The snow on the lake stayed powdery and fresh,” Schuster said. “It was easy to blow around.”

Even though most of the snow that caused the problem wasn’t new, Schuster said the 1977 event still qualifies as a blizzard.

“A `blizzard’ technically doesn’t require any falling snow,” he said. “You can have a sunny day but if the wind is blowing and visibility is less than 400 metres, that qualifies as a blizzard.”

Dr. Harold Schroeter of Simcoe, a hydrologist who keeps detailed weather records as part of his consulting business, likens the 60-mile-per hour winds that blew through Norfolk to releasing a valve at the bottom of a dam when the reservoir is full.

The weather systems were akin to the Irresistible Force meeting the Immovable Object. When the high-pressure winds finally broke through, southern Ontario bore the brunt of their fury.

Schroeter noted that it was shortly after the blizzard that meteorologists began to speak about the el Nino and la Nina heating-and-cooling cycles in the Pacific Ocean.

“They can really screw up your weather systems,” Schroeter said this week.

The weather started going haywire on a number of fronts around the time of the 1977 blizzard. In North America, much of it has been connected to climate change and the cyclical heating and cooling of vast expanses of the Pacific off the west coast of South America.

In an interesting coincidence, around the time the blizzard was paralyzing southern Ontario, the media was making light of patio cocktail parties and women in bikinis as residents of Alaska enjoyed balmy temperatures in the range of 10 degrees C. To say the least, at the time this was highly unusual in January for any part of North America north of the Arctic Circle.

