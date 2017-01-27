Mild Januarys make people forget what a beast winter can be.

Forty years ago Saturday, a winter weather bomb exploded over southern Ontario. The event and its aftermath have gone down in weather lore as one of the worst snow storms seen in these parts.

Those who lived through it have vivid memories of a blizzard that left behind an incredible amount of snow in a short period of time. They recall howling winds and Minnesota cold that paralyzed Norfolk, Haldimand and much of southern Ontario for a solid week.

They also recall a community that rallied quickly to defend itself, led by snowmobilers, CB-radio operators and municipal employees working long shifts at the controls of snow plows, graders, front-end loaders and even bulldozers.

The storm struck with a vengeance around 9:30 a.m. on a Friday. School buses were summoned everywhere to gather up the students they had just dropped off.

Buses were on the road by 10 a.m. However, the storm pounced with such fury that several buses and their students were stranded in the countryside.

Hundreds of students were forced to spend one or two nights camped out at their school. Nothing could move while high winds and endless snow filled in the roads as quickly as snow plows could clear them.

Don Stewart of Port Dover remembers it well. Stewart was the principal at Bloomsburg Public School when the storm struck. Stewart, a dozen teachers and 100 students were stranded in Bloomsburg for more than 24 hours.

The desperation of the situation sank in when Stewart realized the school had no food beyond lunch and no bedding. Thanks to reliable land lines and local snowmobile clubs, all concerned had everything they needed for a comfortable night before sundown.

“I can’t believe it’s been 40 years,” Stewart said this week. “It was a frightening experience. We had so many students and we didn’t know how it was going to end. It was frightening. But in retrospect, I look back on it now and say it was a wonderful experience.”

Camp-outs were held at other schools. The one at Houghton Public School lasted two days and involved 150 students.

The storm was responsible for several deaths in the local area.

Two elderly people died in Haldimand while trying to dig themselves out. Meanwhile, a St. Thomas man ice-fishing on Long Point Bay froze to death when his snowmobile broke down while heading to shore.

Fortunately, no students died despite some close calls.

Allan McMillan of Port Dover, a teacher at Hagersville Secondary School, and two colleagues got stuck on Highway 6 north of Jarvis near a school bus. When they checked in on the students, they realized they had an urgent situation on their hands.

“There were two very little kids – I think they were in kindergarten,” McMillan told the Reformer 40 years ago. “I knew I had to get them off the bus before they froze but the closest farmhouse was too far away.

“We spotted a barn halfway and decided to get the kids to the barn before trying to make the house.

“The two little ones started screaming that they couldn’t see so I told them to shut their eyes and hang onto me as tight as they could.

“I had to drag them to the barn against the wind. It was so cold we almost froze getting there but we all made it safely.”

The death toll would have been much higher were it not for local snowmobilers. Members of the Kodiak Snowmobile Club, the Polar Bear Snowmobile Club and freelance operators combed local roads in search of stranded motorists.

Snowmobilers delivered vital medicine to people while ferrying pregnant women to hospital who had gone into labour. Local snowmobilers ensured that a Port Rowan woman made it to hospital in Hamilton for dialysis. All the supplies stranded students needed were delivered to schools by snowmobile.

“The services they provided were such that many people who had previously had no use for snowmobiles or CBs changed their minds after the storm,” The Nanticoke Times said.

The storm brought most everything in Norfolk and Haldimand to a standstill for a solid week. Local residents endured hardships that people today would have difficulty imagining.

Some rural residents ran out of heating oil and couldn’t be re-supplied. Dairy farmers were forced to dump milk that tanker trucks couldn’t get to. Area supermarkets ran low on bread, milk and potatoes.

Employees of the Texaco refinery, the Nanticoke Generating Station and Stelco in the Nanticoke Industrial Park were stranded for days.

Local tow truck operators worked day and night and charged top dollar. Due to the difficulties involved, a tow that would have cost $20 cost $60. Highway 6 between Jarvis and Port Dover was impassable for seven days.

The former City of Nanticoke spent nearly $170,000 on snow removal in the week following the storm. This was as much as the municipality spent on winter control the previous year. Nanticoke council petitioned the province for a bailout.

The Ontario Flue-Cured Tobacco Growers’ auction exchanges in Delhi, Tillsonburg and Aylmer were forced to close. Three days after the storm, long-serving auction manager Bill Grant, 59, died of a heart attack, creating even more uncertainty for local farmers.

Many motorists who were forced to abandon their vehicles were disappointed to learn that they had been broken into and their valuables taken. A Brewers Retail truck abandoned near Fisherville was relieved of $1,600 worth of beer.

The heavy snow accumulation collapsed a section of the last Summer Garden building in Port Dover. This edition of the famous dance hall was built in 1936. It never re-opened and was eventually destroyed by fire.

More than 300 people were stranded in Long Point thanks to snow drifts 25 feet high and more. Again, snowmobilers looked in on them and ensured everyone had what they needed to survive.

“I’ve been here for 20 years and I have never seen anything half this bad,” Long Point resident Bruce Wilson told the Reformer after he reconnected with the outside world.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com