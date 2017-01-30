Police arrest wanted man

Police in Essex County have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery in Delhi.

On Jan. 23 police responded to a report of a robbery in Delhi. Norfolk OPP say a man went to a Main Street home, knocked on the door and forced himself into the house. Once inside, the man displayed an edged weapon and stole marijuana and money.

Police identified the suspect and put out a warrant for his arrest. He was wanted for robbery with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

On Jan. 28 John Charles Willard, 27, of Norfolk County was taken into custody without incident by members of the Essex County OPP.

He is facing additional charges of mischief and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order in connection to an incident that occurred at Norfolk General Hospital.