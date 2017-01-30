Police blotter: Man charged after crash

A man is facing charges following a crash on Friday.

A vehicle was travelling in the area of Church Street East and Brantford Road in Delhi at about 6:30 p.m. when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver fled from the area prior to police arrival at the scene.

The Norfolk County OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team searched for the driver before finding a suspect in a bunkhouse located on a nearby property.

Police have charged William Edward Innes, 52, of Norfolk County with impaired driving, failing to provide a breath sample, break and enter and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He is to appear in court at a later date.

Table damaged in Wendy’s

On Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. police received a call from an employee at Wendy’s on Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg.

Two young people went to the Wendy’s and proceeded to pull apart a table, causing extensive damage, Norfolk OPP said in a media release.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a 17-year-old from Bayham, Ont. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was subsequently released to his parents and dealt with according to the provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Washing machine damaged

Norfolk OPP is investigating after someone damaged a coin-operated washing machine in the laundry area of a building on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe.

Police were notified of the damage on Jan. 29.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1–888– 310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1–800–222–TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Hockey ticket scam

Norfolk OPP is reminding residents to buy hockey tickets only from reputable websites or from the box office after it investigated an incident in Norfolk County.

On Jan. 29 someone reported fraud as they went to purchase hockey tickets from a website from an unknown man that had advertised tickets for sale. The man had the resident e-transfer them $250, however no tickets arrived.

OPP investigate break and enter

In the early morning hours of Jan. 27 culprit(s) went to a West Quarter Line Road address in Charlotteville and forcibly gained entry into a barn on the property. Once inside, the culprit(s) took three chainsaws, two air rachets and a 14-volt cordless drill with charger and carrying case.

The theft is valued at about $2,000.

Vehicle stolen from driveway

Haldimand OPP is investigating after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle. Sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 thieves attended a Pine Street address in Dunnville and stole a locked silver 2005 Mazda hatchback.

ATV and snowmobile stolen

Sometime between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 unknown culprit(s) attended an Alder Street East address in Dunnville and stole a snowmobile, ATV and flatbed trailer.

The ATV is described as a 2008 black Yamaha valued at about $7,000. The snowmobile is described as a 2006 black Polaris valued at about $4,000. The flatbed trailer is black and valued at about $5,000.

Haldimand OPP is continuing to investigate.

Driver charged after traffic stop

On Jan. 26 at about 1:37 p.m. an OPP officer observed a driver committing an offence under the Highway Traffic Act and subsequently stopped the vehicle on King Street West in Hagersville.

While speaking with the driver a controlled substance was located in the vehicle resulting in OPP investigating further. The man was arrested at the scene.

OPP has charged Matthew Lupton, 23, of Hagersville with possession of a schedule I substance, possession of a schedule II substance and driving a motor vehicle while using a handheld communication device.

Property stolen from vehicle

Sometime between Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 unknowns attended the Royal Canadian Legion parking lot in Caledonia and smashed the window on a vehicle. The thief proceeded to steal several electronic items that were inside.

Haldimand OPP is continuing to investigate.

